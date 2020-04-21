Free seminar for Galway parents to overcome Covid-19 challenges to be held next week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An online seminar to help local parents during the Covid-19 emergency will be held next week.

The free event is being hosted by primary prevention service Planet Youth, to enhance young people’s health and wellbeing.

The workshop will give parents a platform to share their stories of living through Covid, while acknowledging the good parenting that’s taking place across Galway.

The event is being supported by Healthy Ireland funds and will be lead by Adolescent Psychotherapist Gina Dowd.

Registration is required and interested applicants can email Galway to [email protected]

The workshop will be begin at 7.30pm on Thursday April 30th and a link will be forwarded to participants by email once registration is completed.

Community Liaison Worker with Youth Reach Emmett Major says it’s a great way for parents to support each other during the pandemic – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…