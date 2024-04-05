Free recycling events countywide get underway from tomorrow

Share story:

A series of free e-waste and battery recycling events are taking place in Galway in the coming weeks, starting tomorrow at the Oughterard GAA car park

Saturday week, April 13th it’s the turn of Loughrea at the Mart, Station Road

On April 20th, a collection will be held at the Mountbellew/Moylough GAA Club, moving to Maam Cross Mart on April 27th, with the final local event on May 4th at Co-Operative Mart, Ballybawn, Gort.

All events will run from 10AM-4PM, with householders urged to bring batteries, electrical and electronic waste to the events for recycling.