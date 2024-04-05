Galway Bay FM

5 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Free recycling events countywide get underway from tomorrow

Share story:
Free recycling events countywide get underway from tomorrow

A series of free e-waste and battery recycling events are taking place in Galway in the coming weeks, starting tomorrow at the Oughterard GAA car park

Saturday week, April 13th it’s the turn of Loughrea at the Mart, Station Road

On April 20th, a collection will be held at the Mountbellew/Moylough GAA Club, moving to Maam Cross Mart on April 27th, with the final local event on May 4th at Co-Operative Mart, Ballybawn, Gort.

All events will run from 10AM-4PM, with householders urged to bring batteries, electrical and electronic waste to the events for recycling.

Share story:

Galway city and county council crews on standby ahead of Storm Kathleen tomorrow

Galway city and county councils are preparing for the arrival of Storm Kathleen tomorrow Galway will be under a Status Orange wind warning from 9am to 6pm...

American Ambassador visits Marine Institute’s national headquarters in Oranmore

The American Ambassador to Ireland, Claire Cronin, has visited the Marine Institute’s national headquarters in Oranmore. The aim of the Ambassador’s v...

Multi-million euro creative innovation hub officially opens in city today

Creative enterprises are being supported through the city’s new multi-million euro innovation hub, which is to be officially opened this lunchtime J...

Students Union to protest at Fine Gael Ard Fheis being held at University of Galway

The Students Union is to lead a protest at the Fine Gael Ard Fheis being held at the University of Galway this weekend. Ministers, TDs and party members a...