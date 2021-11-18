Free parking in Eyre Square for Coca-Cola designated driver campaign

Galway Bay FM newsroom- Free parking spaces are to be provided at a city car park for designated drivers as part of a campaign led by Coca-Cola.

During December, the brand will provide free parking at Q-Parks in various cities, including Q-Park in Eyre Square.

To take advantage of the campaign, designated drivers are asked to present themselves at the security hubs at the Q-Park stations.

The soft drink giant will also provide drivers across Ireland with two free soft drinks or waters from participating locations.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton says the campaign will helps to keep roads safe and alcohol-free.