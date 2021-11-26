Free parking in county towns for Christmas shopping period from today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has confirmed that starting from today, there will be free parking in county towns for the Christmas shopping period. (26/11)

The move covers Ballinasloe, Loughrea, Tuam, Clifden, Cleggan, Athenry and Gort.

All next week, and for the full month of December, there will be free on and off street parking in each town from 11am.

The local authority says the move is to facilitate and encourage footfall in the regional towns during the Christmas shopping period.