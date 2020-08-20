Free parking announced for school Park and Stride initiative but cycling group says more radical measures are needed

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway City Council is to give free parking to parents and guardians who are participating in Park and Stride as part of the school run from next week.

Park and Stride involves leaving the car about 10 minutes’ walk from the school gate, and making the last leg of the journey on foot.

Free parking for up to 1 hour is available between 8.00 to 9.30am, and from 1.00 to 4.30pm at participating car parks.

The Galway Cycling Campaign has described the initiative as a “baby step” in creating safe routes to school for children however.

The group argues that temporary traffic restrictions at school drop-off and pick-up times are more appropriate.

