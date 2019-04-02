Free online genealogy service available at four Galway libraries

Galway Bay fm newsroom- A free online genealogy service is now available at four libraries across the city and county.

Find My Past, a family history website – has entered an agreement with the county council – allowing members of the public access to original historical documents.

The resource hosts over 2 billion searchable records of census, directory and historical record information and allows people to search for their ancestors and trace their family trees.

‘Find My Past’ will now index and add several of the county council archive’s collections to its site.

The user friendly site is available at Ballinasloe, Clifden , Galway city and Tuam libraries.

