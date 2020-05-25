Free online counselling service launched for Galway family carers

By
GBFM News
-
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stock Connection/REX/Shutterstock (2385127a) 2 women holding hands and giving comfort to each other. VARIOUS

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A free online counselling service has been launched for family carers in Galway to support them during the covid crisis.

The Family Carers Ireland, Galway/Mayo resource centre has created the online supports in lieu of its usual face-to-face services.

There are over 20 thousand family carers in Galway, who take considerable pressure off the health service by caring for loved-one at home.

A recent study has revealed that 48 percent of carers are diagnosed with a mental illness, while 68 percent say their mental health has suffered as a result of their role as a family carer.

The free online resources include expert Covid-19 advice, an emergency care plan booklet, tailored virtual training videos and an intensive carer support programme.

To avail of the free supports simple ring the national careline on 1800 240724.

print

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR