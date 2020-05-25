Free online counselling service launched for Galway family carers

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A free online counselling service has been launched for family carers in Galway to support them during the covid crisis.

The Family Carers Ireland, Galway/Mayo resource centre has created the online supports in lieu of its usual face-to-face services.

There are over 20 thousand family carers in Galway, who take considerable pressure off the health service by caring for loved-one at home.

A recent study has revealed that 48 percent of carers are diagnosed with a mental illness, while 68 percent say their mental health has suffered as a result of their role as a family carer.

The free online resources include expert Covid-19 advice, an emergency care plan booklet, tailored virtual training videos and an intensive carer support programme.

To avail of the free supports simple ring the national careline on 1800 240724.