3 October 2023
~1 minutes read
Free health checks in Eyre Square tomorrow
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish Cancer Society is to offer free health checks in Eyre Square tomorrow
It’s part of their “Your Health Matters” roadshow.
Nurses will be offering a 15 minute walk-in service, and will be doing blood pressure, BMI and carbon monoxide checks
They will also discuss ways to spot the early signs of cancer.
GP referral can also be arranged when needed.
The checks will take place from 10am to 5 pm tomorrow