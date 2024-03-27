27 March 2024
~1 minutes read
Free farm advisor clinics to take place in Oranmore and Tuam
Free in-person farm advisor clinics are to take place in Galway from next week
They aim to provide one-to-one support to farmers to help them submit their scheme applications before the deadline of 15th May
These are particularly useful for farmers who do not have advisors to help them
The Maldron Hotel in Oranmore will host a clinic on Wednesday 3rd April from 10am- 4.30pm
And the Ard Rí House Hotel in Tuam will host the same on Wednesday 10th April from 10am-4.30pm