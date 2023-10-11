Free e-waste recycling events to be held across the county

Galway Bay FM newsroom-Galway householders are being urged to avail of free e-waste and battery recycling events, hosted by WEEE Ireland and supported by Galway County Council.

The first event will take place tomorrow (Thursday, October 12th) at the Community Centre in Claregalway from 10am-1pm.

Another collection will take place at O’Donohoe’s car park, Abbeyknockmoy from 10am-1pm, before moving to Monivea Abbey GAA Club from 4pm-7pm.

Finally, on Thursday, October 26th, the collection will take place at Paddy Burkes in Clarinbridge, from 10am-1pm, then to the Co-Operative Mart in Athenry, from 4pm-7pm.

All household items with a plug or battery will be accepted free of charge.