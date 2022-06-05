Free digital skills classes to be rolled out for older people in Galway

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Free digital skills classes are to be rolled out for older people in Galway this month.

They’ll be offered under the Hi Digital partnership between Vodafone Ireland Foundation, Active Retirement Ireland, and charity group ALONE.

Hi Digital is a five year programme developed to bridge the worsening digital divide in Ireland, and support older people with little to no digital experience.

It covers a range of topics, from sending emails and navigating social media, to shopping online and researching information.

The first class in Galway will be held at the PorterShed on Tuesday, June 14th – full details are available at HiDigital.ie.