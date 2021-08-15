Free counselling support available for those affected by cancer in Galway

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Irish Cancer Society is encouraging anyone affected by cancer in Galway and who is in need of free counselling support to reach out for help.

The charity is doubling its funding for the service to more than €800,000 this year to ensure that people can access this crucial free service when it is needed more than ever.

The Irish Cancer Society funded some 270 counselling sessions in Galway in 2020, ensuring that the service was able to continue on a remote basis during the pandemic.

Its available for children and adults, including family members as well as those directly impacted by a cancer diagnosis or who have lost loved ones to cancer.

Referrals for in-person and remote sessions are available through the society’s Freephone Support Line on 1800 200 700 and email [email protected]