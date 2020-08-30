Free counselling service launched for carers of stroke survivors in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A free counselling service has been launched for the estimated 3,300 carers that support stroke survivors in Galway.

The Irish Heart Foundation is urging carers to apply for the six-week service which gives them the ability to look after themselves and the strength to deal effectively with their loved one’s care.

The free programme includes up to six, one-hour sessions giving participants an opportunity to share worries and frustrations in a confidential manner and learn practical tools to help them cope as a carer.

To avail of the free counselling visit www.irishheart.ie or contact the Irish Heart Foundation on 01 668 5001.

Naomi Brogan from the Irish Heart Foundation says the sessions can be tailored to suit individual needs..

