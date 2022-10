A free bilingual audio trail for the island of Leitir Meallaíin is being launched by Comhar Cuigeail today.

The tour is available on the Ionad na Feamainne Audio Tour App and allows visitors to learn about the Connemara island and its history.

Comhar Chuigéál Community Co-operative will host an open day tomorrow to mark the launch of the trail.

Padraig Mac Diarmada, manager of the Seaweed Centre on Leitir Meallaín, outlines the plan for the open day.