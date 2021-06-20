Free and subsidised higher education courses announced for Galway

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – 38 free and subsidised higher education places have been announced for Galway.

The course, which are being run under the Springboard+ 2021 and Human Capital Initiative (HCI) Pillar 1 initiatives, will take place in GMIT and NUIG.

Springboard+ provides free courses for people who are unemployed, people who have taken time out of work or education to raise their families or care for loved ones, or people who want to upskill.

The courses on offer in Galway this year include a Postgraduate Diploma in Mental Health Recovery, a Certificate in Applied Digital Skills and a Higher Diploma in Business Analytics.

Programmes under the HCI Pillar 1 scheme are aimed at graduates and offer incentivised places for them to reskill in areas of skills shortage and emerging technologies.

For those in employment, the Government will fund 90% of the cost of a Springboard+ or HCI Pillar 1 course.

The application portal is now open and candidates who wish to participate can find full details at springboardcourses.ie.