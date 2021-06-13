Fourth protest over maternity restrictions at UHG to take place this afternoon

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A fourth protest over maternity restrictions at UHG will take place this afternoon.

The protest, organised by the Irish Birth Movement, is to continue the call for clarity about birth parent attendance in the maternity ward, and the lifting of all maternity restrictions as per the current public health advice.

The Movement argues that there has been no update from the hospital in relation to lifting all maternity restrictions on birth partners.

They added that the ability to physically distance has not been facilitated adequately at the hospital and instead women are being stripped of crucial support.

Currently, birthing partners of women in labour can attend UHG once admitted into a single room on the labour ward and they can also attend a caesarean section.

Partners may visit St Catherine’s Ward and St Angela’s Ward between 7 and 8pm, while parents of an infant in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit may visit one parent at a time.

The Irish Birth Movement Galway argues that pregnant people deserve answers, clarity and most of all recognition that a women’s experience of childbirth is as important as her clinical care.

The protest will be held at UHG between 1 and 2.