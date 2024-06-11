Galway Bay FM

11 June 2024

~1 minutes read

Fourth count for Midlands North West Euro elections gets underway from 10

Share story:
Fourth count for Midlands North West Euro elections gets underway from 10

Fine Gael are set to take two seats in the Midlands Northwest European constituency.

Nina Carberry and Maria Walsh got over 145,000 first preference votes between them, while Sinn Fein is facing the prospect of having no sitting MEP in the constituency.

Luke Ming Flanagan topped the poll, and is closely followed by Fianna Fail’s Barry Cowen, while former RTE correspondent Ciarán Mullooly is in poll position to take the fifth and final seat.

The fourth count will get underway at the TF Royal in Castlebar at 10am this morning.

Meanwhile, the county and city elections wrapped up for Galway yesterday, with all seats filled across both by three o clock

Share story:

4000 premises in Duniry and Kilkerrin can now connect to high speed fibre broadband

Over 3,800 premises in Duniry and Kilkerrin can now connect to high-speed fibre broadband on the National Broadband Plan network. The area covers the rura...

2024 Galway City and County Local Elections – Day Three – Live Blog

And that brings to an end our Blog on the Galway City and County Council Elections. Thanks for reading…Until the next time.  That’s it…...

2024 Galway City and County Local Elections - Day Two - Live Blog

Time to say goodnight. Thanks for reading. Counts will be live on Galway Bay FM and galwaybayfm.ie for as long as it takes. Night Night! 11.41pm – C...

2024 Galway City and County Local Elections - Live Blog

1.40am – That’s it! Day one of the Local Elections done and dusted! Thanks for reading! See Ya Tomorrow! 1.35am – TUAM COUNT THREE ̵...