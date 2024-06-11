Fourth count for Midlands North West Euro elections gets underway from 10

Fine Gael are set to take two seats in the Midlands Northwest European constituency.

Nina Carberry and Maria Walsh got over 145,000 first preference votes between them, while Sinn Fein is facing the prospect of having no sitting MEP in the constituency.

Luke Ming Flanagan topped the poll, and is closely followed by Fianna Fail’s Barry Cowen, while former RTE correspondent Ciarán Mullooly is in poll position to take the fifth and final seat.

The fourth count will get underway at the TF Royal in Castlebar at 10am this morning.

Meanwhile, the county and city elections wrapped up for Galway yesterday, with all seats filled across both by three o clock