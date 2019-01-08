Current track
Four work related deaths in Galway last year

Written by on 8 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 4 people died in Galway workplace accidents last year, two more than in 2017.

Figures from the Health and Safety Authority show Galway, Cork and Mayo saw 4 fatalities, with Dublin recording 5.

41 percent of all workplace deaths last year were in the farming sector.

Overall, there were 37 deaths at work in 2018, a fall of 23 percent compared with the previous year.

CEO of the HSA, Dr. Sharon McGuinness, says that while the decrease is positive, there’s still more work to be done.

For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…

