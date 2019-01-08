Four work related deaths in Galway last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 4 people died in Galway workplace accidents last year, two more than in 2017.

Figures from the Health and Safety Authority show Galway, Cork and Mayo saw 4 fatalities, with Dublin recording 5.

41 percent of all workplace deaths last year were in the farming sector.

Overall, there were 37 deaths at work in 2018, a fall of 23 percent compared with the previous year.

CEO of the HSA, Dr. Sharon McGuinness, says that while the decrease is positive, there’s still more work to be done.

