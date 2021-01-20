Four wards closed at UHG due to COVID-19 outbreaks

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four wards have been closed at UHG due to outbreaks of COVID-19.

The city’s acute hospital has six COVID-19 designated wards in operation.

There are 15 patients in the ICU at UHG, an increase of five in the last week as the acute hospital had transfers from Letterkenny and Mayo hospitals due to capacity issues.

Private hospitals are assisting with the effort with 15 elderly or frailty patients at the Bons Secours and 25 acute medicine and oncology patients at The Galway Clinic.

Chris Kane, General Manager at Galway University Hospitals told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks that green ward or non-COVID ward availability is quite low at approximately four wards with efforts ongoing to try to get beds back into the system….