Four Ukrainian families settle into Ballindooley Castle on Headford Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four Ukrainian families are settling into Ballindooley Castle on the N84 Headford Road, after its owner traveled to Poland last week to aid humanitarian efforts.

Owner Barry flew from Madrid to Poland on Thursday night after making an appeal on social media for anyone in need of shelter to make contact.

He met several families in Warsaw and Krakow fleeing the conflict, and after several difficult days helped to secure them flights back to Ireland.

The families, consisting of five adults and four children, are now resident in Ballindooley Castle and are said to be settling in well.

Sally-Ann Barrett has been at the castle to hear their stories – she first spoke to Maria, who arrived here with two young children.

Owner of the castle is Barry Haughian, who resides in Spain – he says they would appreciate any help from the public.

Photo – Ballindooley Castle