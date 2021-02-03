Four submissions received on second phase of consultation for Dunmore regeneration scheme

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four submissions have been received as part of the second phase of public consultation for the proposed rural regeneration of Bridge Street in Dunmore.

The narrow street has been largely derelict for many years and is not sufficiently wide for two lanes of traffic to safely pass.

The purpose of the project is to improve the centre of Dunmore to enable regeneration within the town, improve the usability of Bridge Street and encourage use of the Square.

A consultancy team led by O’Connor Sutton Cronin was appointed to prepare the plan for the Regeneration of Bridge Street.

Since starting in late 2019 , the team has been conducting extensive research and site appraisal work to inform the plan.

The first phase of public consultation for the scheme took place in March which included a public consultation evening at the Tuam MD office base.

The second phase opened in December and set out the emerging preferred route which would involve widening on the eastern side of Bridge Street.

As part of the second phase which closed for submissions in mid-December, a video was made available of the proposed scheme as well as reports on methodology and the route selection process.

When the four submissions have been assessed, the scheme will go forward to the Part 8 planning process.

A cost benefit analysis will also be carried out.