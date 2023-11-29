Four south Connemara projects receive combined €22m in funding

Four projects with partners based in south Connemara have received a combined €22m in funding.

Three of those are client companies of Údarás na Gaeltachta – Eirecomposites, HiTech Health Manufacturing and InverMed

Eirecomposites, based in Indreabhán, has received funding of almost €8 million to support the development of communication methods and satellites in space.

That same company, along with the University of Galway and Microfocus Galway Ltd, is also involved in the Digi-Stent project, which has received funding of €4 million, to create wireless digital stents.

HiTech Health Manufacturing, located at An Tulach, has received €6.5m to develop a project to capture data during the cell manufacturing process.

Meanwhile, Selio System, a pre-biopsy intervention device created by Inver Med in Indreabhán, has also received €4 million.