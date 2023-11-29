Galway Bay FM

29 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Four south Connemara projects receive combined €22m in funding

Share story:
Four south Connemara projects receive combined €22m in funding

Four projects with partners based in south Connemara have received a combined €22m in funding.

Three of those are client companies of Údarás na Gaeltachta – Eirecomposites, HiTech Health Manufacturing and InverMed

Eirecomposites, based in Indreabhán, has received funding of almost €8 million to support the development of communication methods and satellites in space.

That same company, along with the University of Galway and Microfocus Galway Ltd, is also involved in the Digi-Stent project, which has received funding of €4 million, to create wireless digital stents.

HiTech Health Manufacturing, located at An Tulach, has received €6.5m to develop a project to capture data during the cell manufacturing process.

Meanwhile, Selio System, a pre-biopsy intervention device created by Inver Med in Indreabhán, has also received €4 million.

Share story:

UHG and Merlin Park to host interfaith memorial tomorrow

Galway University Hospitals’ End of Life Committee is hosting the 14th interfaith memorial service tomorrow. The service aims to unite families and ...

Loughrea clubs critical of draft local area plan for omission of extra sports facilities

The Draft Loughrea Local Area Plan is coming in for criticism for its lack of attention to sports facilities. The development plan is now on public displa...

Damian Browne 'Man vs Ocean' documentary to air next week

A documentary exploring Damian Browne’s historic row across the Atlantic will air next week The Galway man became the first person to row from New Y...

University of Galway academic gets 2 million euro health research grant from Europe

A University of Galway academic has been awarded a 2 million euro health research grant from Europe. Professor Ines Thiele was awarded the funding from th...