6 January 2024

Four properties in the Roscahill area are searched as Gardaí renew appeal for information over an arson incident in Galway last month.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information over an arson incident in Galway last month as four properties in the Roscahill area of Oughtrard are searched.

It comes after a hotel billed to house asylum seekers was set alight.

Gardaí say searches have been conducted at four properties in the Roscahill area of Oughtrard.

The searches were conducted by members attached to the Galway Divisional Crime unit supported by the National Bureau of Crime Investigation, as part of the investigation into the arson of Ross Lake House Hotel on December 16th.

Gardaí say a number of exhibits were seized during the searches and will be subject to analysis which will determine the next stages of the investigation.

They are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

