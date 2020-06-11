Four percent decrease in numbers accessing emergency accommodation in the West

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of people accessing emergency accommodation in the West dropped by four percent in April.

The Galway Simon Community argues that figures are still too high, however, with 537 people in the west, including 214 children, officially homeless during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Galway Simon has expressed disappointment that family homelessness in the west is still increasing year on year, while nationally there’s been a 23 percent decrease in the number of families presenting as homeless since April 2019.

The charity has also raised concerns about the increased numbers of young people who have accessed its services in the last 12 months.

Galway Simon CEO Karen Golden says the decrease is positive but is relatively small….