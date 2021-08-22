Four people who died in horrific M6 crash named

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The four people who died in Thursday evening’s horrific crash on the M6 near Ballinasloe have been named.

The family of three who died are Karzan Sabah, his wife Shahen Qasm and their eight month old daughter Lena.

The driver of the car which had been travelling in the wrong direction on the motorway has been named as Jonasz Lach. He was the single occupant.

The family of three who died had been living in Riverside in Galway city for several years, where the father had been completing a PhD at NUI Galway.

The Kurdish community in Ireland yesterday held a roadside vigil for Karzan and Shahan and their baby daughter.

Karzan was due to take up a new job as a lecturer in Carlow and the family were on their way home from looking at accommodation options there when the crash occurred.

The driver of the oncoming car Jonasz Lach who was in his forties, and originally from Poland was living in Portumna town and worked in a supermarket in Galway.

A Galway woman who was travelling in a third car involved in the crash escaped serious injury.

Gardai are continuing their investigation into what has been described as one of the worst road crashes in Galway for some time.