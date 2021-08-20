Four people killed in multi-car crash on M6 near Ballinasloe

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four people have been killed in a multi-car collision in the county near Ballinasloe.

The incident happened near Junction 15 on the M6 at around 7.15pm last night.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, while at least one other person has been hospitalised with minor injuries.

It’s believed a car had been travelling the wrong way down the motorway and hit two other vehicles.

The road is closed this morning between junction 14 and 16 to allow for forensic examinations to take place.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses of this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have camera and dash-cam footage and were travelling on the M6 at Poolboy, Ballinasloe, at the time to make the footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 9631890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.