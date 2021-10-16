Four people injured in Road Traffic Collision near Moycullen

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Four people have been injured in a three car road traffic collision that happened this morning near Moycullen.

Gardai and emergency services attended the scene of the accident which occurred on the N59 near the Wildlands this morning at approximately 10am.

The four people were taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment of injuries that are non-life threatening.

Motorists travelling on the N59 are warned that there are major delays on that road at the moment as Gardai continue their investigations with the road expected to be reopened around now.