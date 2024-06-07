Four people due in court in connection with violent disorder in Doughiska

Four people are due in court this morning charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into an incident of violent disorder in Doughiska.

The incident happened last Tuesday, and the individuals were arrested following an operation carried out by Gardaí attached to Galway and Oranmore stations.

Three men, two aged in their 20s and one in his 40s, and one woman in her 20s were charged yesterday.

A fifth individual arrested, a teenage boy, was released without charge pending a file to the Juvenile Diversion Programme.

The four people are expected to appear before a sitting of Galway District Court today.