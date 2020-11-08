Four NUI Galway researchers to share in €700 thousand fund

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Four researchers at NUI Galway are set to benefit from a national grant fund of more than €700 thousand.

They’re among 12 researchers across the country announced as successful applicants to the Science Foundation Ireland Public Service Fellowship funding awards.

The SFI Public Service Fellowship programme offers academic researchers the opportunity to work with Government departments and agencies on projects that promote innovation to the benefit of Irish society.

Four researchers at NUI Galway have been announced by Minister Simon Harris as successful applicants to this year’s programme.

Dr Áine Ní Leime received funding of almost €90 thousand for her project, The Economic Cost of Discrimination and the Benefits of Diversity in the Workplace.

Over €67 thousand was awarded to Dr Kosala Yapa Mudiyanselage, for his research on Distributed Ledger Technology – Identifying and Solving Public Service Problems Using the Blockchain.

A further €26 thousand was awarded to Dr Rónán Kennedy for his project, Algorithims, Big Data and Artificial Intelligence in the Irish Legal Services Market.

While Dr Fatemah Ahmadi Zeleti received a Fellowship award for her research on Measuring the Benefits and Impact of Ireland’s Open Data Initiative.