€4.2 million to support establishment of new Technological University involving GMIT

Galway Bay fm newsroom – €4.2 million has been awarded to the Connacht Ulster Alliance, to support their bid to become a new technological university for the west and north-west.

The group – which includes GMIT, Sligo IT and Letterkenny IT – submitted a formal application for TU designation to Minister Simon Harris in May.

The vision for the new technological university is to create a regional leader in the provision of access to higher education, by offering programmes from pre-degree to doctoral level on campus, online or as remote learning.

The partnership says the multi-campus TU will have the capacity to attract, educate and retain significant talent locally – and will strengthen the social, economic and cultural fabric of the region.