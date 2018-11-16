Current track
Four honorary conferrings at NUIG next week

Written by on 16 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four honorary conferrings will take place as part of the annual winter graduations at NUI Galway next week.

They include Phelim Murphy and Bernie O’Connor, both synonymous with Galway hurling for many decades, at Club and County level and pivotal figures in the development of the GAA.

Dr Clare O’Leary – Irish gastroenterologist and the first Irish woman to climb Mount Everest and complete the Seven Summits.

Martin Hayes – the renowned Irish fiddler from Co Clare and member of the Irish-American supergroup The Gloaming.

The conferring ceremonies take place on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week.

