Four Garda resources allocated to Galway Divisional Drug Unit

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four Garda resources have been allocated to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit.

Superintendent Damien Flanagan told a meeting of the county’s Joint Policing Committee today it’s a welcome addition into the division.

It comes as latest Garda statistics reveal a 50% decrease in the sale or supply of drugs, and a 32% reduction in simple possession.

Cannabis was the largest seizure in the period with a value of over €5,000.

This is followed by cocaine valued at almost €4,500.

Councillor Andrew Reddington told the meeting the figures are staggering given he has been told it’s as easy to get a bag of sugar as it is to get a bag of coke in many rual areas in Galway.

He says it’s leading to long term health issues for young people that need to be addressed: