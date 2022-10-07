Four Galway water supplies on a boil water or water restriction notice

From Galway Bay FM newsroom: There were four water supplies in Galway on a boil water or water restriction notice as of the 28th of September.

That’s according to a new report out this morning from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The four supplies in Galway are Ballinasloe, Dunmore /Glenamadday, Spiddal, and Inisbofin public water supplies.

These findings come as nearly 900 thousand people’s health was put at risk last year due to contaminated drinking water.

Noel Byrnes EPA Programme Manager said people in Gorey were hospitalised after drinking water from taps: