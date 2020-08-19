Four Galway towns to receive significant Government funding for enhancement works

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four Galway towns are set to receive significant Government funding for enhancement works.

Over €100,000 is being allocated to Ballinasloe, Gort, Clonbur and Athenry through the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

The largest allocation of €40,000 has been awarded to Ballinalsoe for a Shop Local campaign, promotional signage, a Christmas festival experience and a parklet pilot scheme.

€25,000 has been allocated to a rejuvenation project at Gort Market Square, which consists of new seating and planters.

Athenry will also receive €25,000 for new paths, wheelchair accessible tables, Christmas lights and branding at the Athenry Community Park.

Clonbur’s allocation of €20,000 will fund the purchase of equipment needed to allow the Clonbur Market to move outdoors.

Meanwhile, an additional €25,000 will go towards a countywide Shop Local promotional and marketing initiative.

The Renewal Scheme provides funding for projects that make towns and villages more attractive and sustainable.

The closing date for the next tranche of funding is August 28th and interested groups can access the scheme through their Local Authority.