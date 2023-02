Galway Bay FM newsroom – Four studios and workspaces based in Galway have received their share of €106,000 in Visual Arts funding.

126 Artist-Run Gallery, Artspace Studios Ltd, Engage Art Studios and Interface are all benefitting from the Arts Council scheme.

The funding aims to support artists’ workspaces and enable a subsidy for the artists working in those spaces.

Almost €700,000 has been spread out across 30 studios nationwide as part of the scheme.