26 August 2024
~1 minutes read
Four Galway schools recognised with Irish Heart Foundation awards
Four Galway schools are heading into the new academic year with CPR awards.
The Irish Heart Foundation awards recognise schools for training their students to respond in a cardiac emergency, perform CPR, and use a defibrillator.
St Raphaels College in Loughrea, Coláiste Mhuire in Ballygar, The Bish in the city, Gort Community School and Coláiste an Eachréidh in Athenry all received CPR 4 Schools awards.
The IHF is aiming to build a generation of life savers, and interested schools can email [email protected].