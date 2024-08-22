Galway Bay FM

22 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Four Galway pubs win big at national awards

Share story:
Four Galway pubs win big at national awards

Four Galway pubs have been recognised at the 2024 Bar of the Year Awards.

Mary Mullen’s Bar & Courtyard took home two awards – a silver in the City Bar category and a bronze for its outdoor space.

Connemara based Veldon’s Seafarer also claimed two awards – being named silver winners in both the ‘Traditional Bar of the Year’ and ‘Outstanding Customer Service’ categories.

Tigh Nora on Cross Street was named the second-best gin bar in the country while the city’s Blake’s Bar won bronze in the ‘Bar Food’ award.

Share story:

Ashford Castle longest-standing employee marks 50 years of service

Ashford Castle’s longest-standing employee, Martin Gibbons from Clonbur, is marking 50 years of service at the estate this month. Described as one o...

Raft of submissions on plans to replace derelict homes in Ahascragh with housing estate

County planners have received a raft of submissions on plans to knock derelict homes in Ahascragh and replace them with a small housing estate. The existi...

Galway delegation forges new tourism, business and community links in USA

A Galway delegation comprising of members of local government, academia, business and the arts has spent a week forging new links in the USA. The delegati...

Status yellow rain warning issued for Galway tonight

A status yellow rain warning has been issued for Galway tonight as Storm Lillian tracks across Ireland later. The warning is in place from 10PM until 4AM ...