Four Galway pubs win big at national awards

Share story:

Four Galway pubs have been recognised at the 2024 Bar of the Year Awards.

Mary Mullen’s Bar & Courtyard took home two awards – a silver in the City Bar category and a bronze for its outdoor space.

Connemara based Veldon’s Seafarer also claimed two awards – being named silver winners in both the ‘Traditional Bar of the Year’ and ‘Outstanding Customer Service’ categories.

Tigh Nora on Cross Street was named the second-best gin bar in the country while the city’s Blake’s Bar won bronze in the ‘Bar Food’ award.