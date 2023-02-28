Four Galway drivers feature on Garda list on National Slow Down Day

A driver has been caught driving at 138km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M6 at Carnmore on National Slow Down Day.

Another Galway driver has been caught driving at 117 kilometres per hour in a 50 zone on the N6 at Ballinfoile.

While on the N84 Castlequarter Cloonboo, and R339 Monivea Road, drivers were found to be doing 71 km/h in a 50km/h Zone.

405 drivers have been caught speeding so far today, as extra Gardaí are out monitoring speed until 7 tomorrow morning.

113,272 vehicles have had their speed checked by gardai and GoSafe as part of the 24 hour campaign.

Gardai say a third of crashes are caused by speeding.