14 June 2024

Four Galway craftspeople to showcase at Irish Design Works 2024

Four Galway craftspeople will be showcasing their work at the Irish Design Works 2024 in Ballymaloe from August 9th-25th.

The event returns from its 5-year hiatus with twenty designers and craftspeople from all over Ireland set to display their work.

Galway’s own Tatiana Dobos of Dobos Ceramics, Daniel Gill of Daniel Gill Furniture, Ben Gabriel of Gabriel Furniture and Lew Griffin of Lew Griffin Knives will all be attending.

The exhibition is a self-funded show that will showcase a variety of disciplines, available to the public from 11am-5pm.

