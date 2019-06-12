Five Galway companies feature in top 50 construction contractors list

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Five Galway firms have been named among the top 50 in the construction industry federation’s contractor list.

The firms featured are JJ Rhatigan, Stewart Construction, Monami Construction, Glenman Corporation and Purcell Construction.

The five Galway companies have a combined turnover of 577 million euro.

The annual listing gives a snapshot of the overall growth in Irish construction as it delivers large scale projects throughout Ireland and the world.

Director General of the Construction Industry Federation Tom Parlon says the sector attracts foreign direct investment to Ireland and exports almost €2.5 billion in construction expertise.