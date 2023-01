Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four Galway businesses are kicking off the new year as winners of the prestigous Georgina Campbell Ireland Hotel and Restaurant Awards.

The Nox Hotel off the Headford Road has been named the Best Business Hotel in Ireland.

Restaurant of the Year went to Lignum in Bullaun, Loughrea.

The RΓΊibΓ­n Bar and Restaurant on the Docks won the accolade for Atmospheric Restaurant of the Year.

While Doonmore Hotel on Inishbofin was named the Family Friendly Hotel of the Year.