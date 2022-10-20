Four Galway areas have released raw sewage into the environment in mid-2022

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report has found that there are four Galway areas which have released raw sewage into the environment in mid-2022

Ahascragh, Carraroe, Roundstone and Spiddal were listed in the EPA report.

The Environmental Protection Agency has found 32 areas nationwide have released raw sewage into the environment in mid-2022

It is because the public sewers are not connected to treatment plants.

Ahascragh, Roundstone and Spiddal are due to be treated within the next two years, but Carraroe is not due to be treated until 2027.

The report also highlighted another five local areas which the body recommends have their waste water treatment improved.

The aim of that would be to prevent waste water discharges from harming rivers, lakes, estuaries and coastal waters.

The are: Athenry, Ballymoe, Loughrea, Mountbellew and Woodford.