Four Galway angling initiatives to receive funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four Galway angling initiatives have been granted funding through Inland Fisheries Ireland for 2019.

The Galway initiatives include: A catch and release event in Lough Derg, a youth initiative day in Spiddal, a youth training day by the Galway Bay Sea Angling Club and a conservation and protection information session.

The Galway programmes are part of 87 initiatives which have been selected nationally to share 30 thousand euro in funding.

Minister with responsibility for inland fisheries and Galway East TD Seán Canney says the initiatives are designed to encourage young people to take up angling