Four future migrant leaders from Galway graduate from tailored political and leadership programmes

Migrant graduates pave the way for diverse leadership in Irish society Ensuring diversity in community leadership and politics in Ireland is key to social cohesion and strong communities. That's according to the Immigrant Council of Ireland (ICI), who celebrated 31 migrants graduating from political and leadership programmes, at a ceremony this weekend.

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four future migrant leaders from Galway have graduated from political and leadership programmes, at a ceremony run by the Immigrant Council of Ireland

Graduating from the Migrant Leadership Academy are: Ukrainian Kyrylo Popovych based Oranmore, Ukrainian Olena Domina based in Salthill and Pakistani Sanober Jaffry based in Barna

Sinéad Gibney, Chief Commissioner at the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission delivered the keynote address at the graduation ceremony in the EPIC Museum in Dublin

Tsitsi Kutamahufa from Galway city, graduated from the Migrant Councillor Internship scheme and hopes to run in the city council elections at some stage in the future.

Tsitsi recognises the importance that this programme has on migrants lives, she explains some things she has learned:

