Four further deaths from COVID-19 nationally, 764 new cases – 17 in Galway

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,158 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 19th December, the HPSC has been notified of 764 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 79,542* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

403 are men / 355 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

284 in Dublin, 70 in Limerick, 52 in Donegal, 44 in Cork, 37 in Wexford and the remaining 277 cases are spread across another 20 counties.

As of 2pm today 233 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 29 are in ICU. 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, the Department of Health said: “Every indicator of disease severity is moving in the wrong direction, more rapidly than we had anticipated. We have particularly strong concerns about the prospect of inter-generational mixing around the festive season. On 11th December the 7-day incidence rate for people aged 19-44 was 106 per 100,000 population, by yesterday this rate had more than doubled to 217 per 100,000. If these younger people come into contact with their loved ones over the age of 65, we could see a spike in infections in this more vulnerable group. This would lead to very a serious pattern of disease, hospitalisations, ICU admissions and unnecessary deaths.”

“If you have been socialising in the past few weeks or over this weekend, consider your Christmas plans carefully. Is it responsible to meet with your family over 65 later this week, if you have not kept your contacts low? Should you cancel your plans? We have the very real prospect of COVID-19 vaccines on the horizon. Ensure that your loved ones stay alive to receive them, by keeping your distance from them if you have not restricted your movements to this point. As difficult as it may seem, staying away from older family this Christmas will protect them – and it would be an exceptional sacrifice made for the common good.”

*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the reclassification of 2 cases as confirmed. The figure of 79,542 cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 19 December 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 19Dec2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 19Dec2020) New Cases during last 14 days(19Dec2020) Ireland 764 112.2 5,343 Donegal 52 263.8 420 Louth 36 235.1 303 Kilkenny 8 197.5 196 Carlow 11 195.0 111 Laois 19 174.7 148 Cavan 14 174.6 133 Wexford 37 169.0 253 Limerick 70 152.9 298 Longford <5 144.3 59 Dublin 284 124.8 1,682 Monaghan 8 123.8 76 Mayo 9 116.5 152 Kerry 29 108.3 160 Meath 31 107.7 210 Waterford 17 105.0 122 Sligo 14 93.1 61 Kildare 28 84.0 187 Wicklow 10 68.8 98 Offaly 0 65.4 51 Tipperary 8 62.7 100 Galway 17 52.3 135 Cork 44 51.6 280 Westmeath 8 45.1 40 Roscommon <5 43.4 28 Clare <5 26.9 32 Leitrim <5 25.0 8

The 7 day incidence rate is 70.9.

The 5 day moving average is 557.