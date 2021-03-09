Four expressions of interest for assessment as burial ground sites in county

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four expressions of interest have been received for assessment as possible burial ground sites around the county.

Galway County Council has been seeking expressions of interest for land which may be suitable to develop as graveyards, with a deadline for bids set at February 19th.

One expression of interest has been received in the Carraroe area, another in the Annaghdown area, one in Claregalway and another in the Indreabhán area.

The local authority has been working to identify suitable sites for burial grounds in these areas for a number of years due to ongoing capacity issues.