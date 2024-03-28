Four early morning arrests in Rosscahill arson investigation

Four people have been arrested as part of the investigation into a fire in Rosscahill just before Christmas.

Ross Lake House hotel in Rosscahill, which was ear-marked to house refugees, was badly damaged in the suspected arson attack.

Gardaí say two men and two women in their 40s and 50s were arrested early this morning.

They’re being questioned at a garda station in the North Western Region.

The arrests were made during an operation conducted by Gardaí attached to Galway Divisional Crime Functional Area and members from the National Bureau of Crime Investigation.