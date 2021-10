Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists travelling on the N83 between Claregalway and Tuam are advised to expect some delays from tomorrow (October 26th).

Four days of roadworks are set to commence on the busy national route at Knockdoe.

The works will take place from 9am to 6pm each day.

Galway County Council has advised a stop go system will be in operation and motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journeys.