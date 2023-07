Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four days of roadworks will begin on the R446 at Kilreekil from tomorrow morning

The Road Resurfacing Overlay Works will be on the Carnaun to Nogginstown road at Kilreekil

A temporary Stop/Go system will be in place between 7.30 am & 7pm tomorrow, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Lagan Asphalt Ltd is asking road users to expect delays and to allow additional time for their journeys