Four COVID-19 patients receiving care at Galway’s public hospitals today

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four patients are being treated for COVID-19 at Galway’s public hospitals today.

Three patients are being treated at UHG with one patient receiving care at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Two patients are in the critical care unit at UHG, with no COVID-19 patients at the ICU in Portiuncula Hospital today.

It comes as 19 more COVID-19 testing centres for asymptomatic cases will be open today.

Four new facilities will be launched in Louth, Dublin, Laois and Longford while the centre at Galway Airport remains in operation until this evening.

The HSE has detected 2,300 cases nationwide as part of the walk-in drive.